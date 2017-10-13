Cowboy Hugh takes a shot at the Mr Tiny Tot title

Hugh O'Dea is lining up for a crack at the Mr Tiny Tot title for 2017.

WHILE the girls are vying for the title of rodeo queen, pint-sized poddy-rider Hugh O'Dea has his sights firmly set on walking away as the 2017 Mr Tiny Tot.

Seven-year-old Hugh is cowboy mad and according to mum Rowena, his jeans, cowboy hat and boots have been his favourite outfit ever since he could walk.

Hugh, who is in Year 2 at St Mary's will enter the rodeo arena tomorrow morning hoping to impress the judges as he rides his horse Gypsy around the ring.

"My sister Jia entered the Tiny Tots competition three years ago and I really wanted to enter as well,” he said.

"I love horse-riding and it's really fun to get on and show off your best horse-riding skills.

"Gypsy is a white pony, she's ten years old and we got her at Christmas time.

"She was a present for my sister and I. ”

Hugh, with pony Gypsy at home on the farm in Elbow Valley. Contributed

Hugh lives with his family on their farm at Elbow Valley and said he loved the farm life.

"I love being around all the animal and helping Dad with the farm work,” he said.

"My favourite job is helping when we have to ear-tag and brand the cattle.”

As for his much-loved cowboy hat, it used to belong to Mum.

"She didn't wear it enough so I asked if I could have it.” Hugh said.

"She let me.”

Come Saturday morning, Hugh will get his best cowboy gear on and will be asked to walk, trot and canter Gypsy for the judges.

He said he can't really canter yet but he's working on it.

"I'm looking forward to having some fun,” Hugh said.

Mrs O'Dea said over the last 12 months Hugh had become mad keen on bull-riding.

"We're not sure where he gets it from,” she said.

"But he loves watching bull-riding videos on Youtube.

"He rode a poddy calf at the recent Cowboys Bull Ride and rode a sheep at the show earlier in the year too.

"He just loves it, my little cowboy.”