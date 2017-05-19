Cowboys ambassador announced

TIFFANY Cruice has been announced as the 2017 Warwick Cowboys TRL Ambassador.

Mrs Cruice said she hadn't been overly involved with the rugby league club in recent years.

"My husband Josh has returned to the A-grade squad this season after four years away so I decided to step up and help the club out,” she said.

"I knew they were looking for someone to fill the role and, after having a think about it, I wanted to take it on.”

Mrs Cruice said the role would mean a great opportunity.

"I'll get the chance to meet a lot more people,” she said.

"My life is pretty hectic but it's important to give back to the community when you can.”

Mrs Cruice works full-time as a sales consultant for Southern Downs Realty, as well as taking casual bar work.

She is mum to seven-year-old Indigo and four-year-old Harper, plays touch football, attends gym and ferries her daughters to gymnastics and swimming lessons among other things.

Mrs Cruice said the main part of role was fundraising.

"We're running a major raffle at the moment with a first prize of a kayak and fishing package, second prize is a fire pit and third is an esky of alcohol,” she said.

"We're also planning a ladies' day at the Cowboys club house on June 10, when the Cowboys take on Wattles at home.

"And all throughout the year, we'll be running raffles and events to raise as much as we can.

Mrs Cruice said the club had been supportive.

"I've already had offers of help, which is great,” she said.

"If any local businesses want to help out, we're always looking for donations for raffles.

"Head to the Cowboys Facebook page to help out.”

Cowboys president Dave O'Leary said Mrs Cruice would make an exceptional Cowboys ambassador.

"She'll be great,” he said.

"She's at the club every weekend, very active in the community and very relaxed and approachable.

"The ambassador is the face of the club and a great help to the committee.”

Mr O'Leary said filling roles at the club was always difficult.

"Volunteers are always welcome and appreciated,” he said.