Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR: Cowboys finished victorious.
BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR: Cowboys finished victorious.
Sport

Cowboys back in the saddle after fierce cross-town stand-off

Bianca Hrovat
7th Mar 2020 8:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Cowboys are back in the saddle after a 20 - 14 win against the Wattles in the Barrett Shield.

The Warwick team maintained dominance throughout the game, finishing the first half with a 12 - 4 lead.

Hooker Ben Sullivan took home the Terry Doyle memorial medallion for a standout performance in defence.

Coach Matt Grew said it was an intense game but the defence dug deep to hold the Wattles at bay during the second half, stopping a number of offensive breaks.

The victorious team takes home the bragging rights ahead of the start of the Toowoomba Rugby League season.

For an in-depth play-by-play visit www.warwickdailynews.com.au tomorrow morning.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers reveal simple secret to doubling crop production

        premium_icon Farmers reveal simple secret to doubling crop production

        News WARWICK workshop shows how to harness the power of native species for the benefit of the food bowl.

        COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: Invasive pest control scheme

        News THE controversial management plan significantly reduced invasive pests across the...

        150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        premium_icon 150 bales lost to Southern Downs fire

        News CREWS spend hours fighting blaze with help of property owner.

        School kids shine on country show circuit

        premium_icon School kids shine on country show circuit

        News THE next generation of cattle farmers test their skills at the Warwick show.