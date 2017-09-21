Cowboys bull ride a great family night out

RIDE ON: Warwick Cowboys Bull Ride chute sponsors and organisers are getting ready for the big night, (back) Steve Domjahn, Ali Bartley, Chantelle Cameron, Karen Usher, (front) Indigo, Harper and Tiffany Cruice, Ben Tompkins, Carey Burt, Chris Murphy and Josh McIntosh.

RIDE ON: Warwick Cowboys Bull Ride chute sponsors and organisers are getting ready for the big night, (back) Steve Domjahn, Ali Bartley, Chantelle Cameron, Karen Usher, (front) Indigo, Harper and Tiffany Cruice, Ben Tompkins, Carey Burt, Chris Murphy and Josh McIntosh. Jonno Colfs

WARWICK crowds will get a warm-up a month out from the Warwick Rodeo when the Southern Downs Ag Warwick Cowboys Bull Ride bounds on to Father Ranger Oval on Saturday night.

An Australian Professional Rodeo Association event, the rodeo will see top competitors vying for competition points as well as a lot of family fun.

The footballers themselves will get the chance at glory with a steer ride, and the ladies and kids will be able to get in on the action too with their own events.

Major sponsors Southern Downs Ag and Warwick Hotel are joined by chute sponsors Talk 'N Heads, Condamine Sports Club, Ben Tompkins Electrical, Warwick Automotive, Zooma Signs and T&G Dwan Supafloats who

have all chipped in to make the event a night to remember.

Organising committee member Karen Usher said with plenty of food and drinks available, prizes for the kids, market stalls, even a mechanical bull, there would be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event kicks off at 5pm Saturday and Mik Oberle will keep things rocking on after the rodeo action.

Admission is $20 adults, $40 families, $15 concession and $5 kids aged 5-14.