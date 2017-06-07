Cowboys cover up for brain cancer

GOOD CAUSE: Paul Cantwell, Matt Grew, Julius Peters, Tiffany Cruice, Josh Cruice and Jordyn Hogden get behind the Cowboy's Beanie for Brain Cancer fundraising effort.

THE Warwick Cowboys are doing their own bit for Beanies for Brain Cancer, in the wake of a hugely successful fundraising drive by the Footy Show and the National Rugby League.

The club will be donating a portion of the sales from their Warwick Cowboys beanies to the Mark Hughes Foundation and are urging friends of the club to get behind the idea.

Club president Dave O'Leary said it was one of the areas of focus at the moment in rugby league.

"It's a good opportunity to get on board with a popular initiatives out there right now,” he said.

"We normally do a winter beanie, so we thought we'd cover our costs and add a little extra on to donate to the cause.

"Plenty of over clubs around the country have bought the advertised beanies for brain cancer, but since we have our own we decided to go that way.

"We'll be donating $5 from the sale of each beanie at the end of the campaign.”

The Mark Hughes Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation formed in Newcastle by Mark and Kirralee Hughes following Mark's diagnosis with brain cancer in 2013.

The foundation was formed to raise much-needed funds to promote research, heighten awareness and support brain cancer patients (children and adults) and their families within the community.

In an incredible display of generosity, The NRL Footy Show in combination with the Mark Hughes Foundation announced last week that the Beanie for Brain Cancer campaign has raised $1.751million for brain cancer research.

The concept smashed the original aim of raising $500,000 to fund a three-year research fellowship by more than double, thanks to the large scale support of the rugby league community.

Beanie fundraiser organiser Liz Browne said the club wanted the beanies to keep the players a bit warmer over winter.

"We're hoping everyone can get on board,” she said.

"Every dollar will help towards research and hopefully a possible cure in the future.

"We're going to order a total of 50 beanies at this stage and I'm sure we can get rid of them all with community support.

"Anyone who wants one can contact the club, or if you don't want to wear a beanie, just make a donation.”

Local man Julius Peters had a close shave with brain cancer at 19 years of age and is right behind the club in its endeavours.

"I had a benign brain tumour, which is a foreign object in the brain,” he said.

"The support I got in hospital was great, but in hindsight I wish they had have been able to tell me more about the symptoms I would be left with.

"The loss of balance and slurred speech.

"What the Cowboys are doing is fantastic, the more awareness about this the better and support can only help in the future.

"Plus it's great beanie weather, get down and support the Cowboys with this campaign.

"They're doing a great thing for a great cause.”