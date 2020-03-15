Cowboys dominant in final trial match

HELPING HAND: Second rower Jordyn Hogden tackles Kyogle Turkey player supported by Sam Broomhall (left) in the Cowboys victory.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Warwick Cowboys have successfully completed their pre-season trial games, with a convincing 38-18 victory over the Kyogle Turkeys at Father Ranger Oval.

The absence of eight regular A grade players didn’t dampen the sides efforts, with several reserve grade players praised by head coach Matt Grew for “stepping up”.

“We sort of had a mixed side which was pleasing to see some of those blokes step up into that side,” he said.

“Trial games are good for a couple of reasons; game fitness and confidence.

“I think our confidence levels should be pretty high now and it’s about carrying that into next weekends season opener.”

Kyogle took an early lead in the game, scoring in the first minute of play, however a few repeat sets saw the Cowboys hit back with Matt Marshall scoring in the corner.

A regular in the A grade side, Marshall was across the field, with several tackle breaks and strong defensive efforts.

“It’s exciting to see,” Grew said. said.

“You want to see blokes breaking tackles and it was good to see there were good numbers in support too.

“It gives me a good indication of where our fitness and intensity are going into the season.”

A milestone game for centre Dylan Galloway, who celebrated his 100th Cowboys game in front of the home crowd, scoring in the second half.

“It was a pretty big occasion for him and he scored which was good to see,” he said.

Coedie Tandy (with ball) after the scrum, putting the Cowboys in a good position to score.

A game not lacking in physicality, Grew was impressed with the efforts from his leaders who helped guide players across the field.

“I thought Coedie (Tandy) was good – he really controlled the game well and helped the reserve boys around him,” he said.

“Defensively, our middles were good again.

“I think Sam Broomhall helped a lot in the middle, and some of those reserve boys would benefit a lot from playing with guys like Sam and Mick Bloomfield up the middle.”

With only minor injuries from the game, the Cowboys focus now turns to the TRL season opener against Oakey at home on Sunday.

“Matt Marshall had a savage cork and Mitch Watson copped a bump but other than that, we had no serious injuries just a few niggles,” he said.

“We have a lot of depth at the club and a lot of talent – a lot of talented players that will play reserve grade because of the strength of our A grade team.

“But we’re looking at running it as one senior squad and push the same structure for both sides, so we have the ability for blokes to just step in and out of the team.”

Warwick Cowboys 38 (Dylan Galloway, Matt Marshall, Damian Corbett, Brock Eastwell, Lance McGrady, Coedie Tandy 2 tries, Matt Marshall, Mick Bloomfield 4 goals) defeated Kyogle Turkeys 18 (Jacob O’Reiley, Jacob Skinner 2 tries, Jacob Skinner 3 goals).