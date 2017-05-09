20°
Cowboys fight to right season

Jonno Colfs
| 9th May 2017 7:19 AM
TIME TO CLICK: Warwick Cowboys will have to go on the attack to get their 2017 season back on track.
TIME TO CLICK: Warwick Cowboys will have to go on the attack to get their 2017 season back on track. Gerard Walsh

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a 36-4 loss away to Highfields on the weekend, the Warwick Cowboys A-grade side is desperate to turn their season around.

Sitting at two wins and four losses after the first six rounds of the 2017 Toowoomba Rugby League season, coach Craig Mullaly said the team had the talent to get back on track.

"It's not dire straits yet,” he said.

"But it definitely time for blokes to put their hands up and take some ownership.

"All the skills are there, we just haven't clicked together this year yet.

"We can't keep losing games though, the season will get away from us pretty quickly.”

This weekend, the Cowboys will take on Gatton here in Warwick and Mullaly said they wouldn't be a pushover.

"They're currently a win or two above us and will be tough,” he said.

"There's no doubt it'll be a fast physical game.

"They've got a big strong forward pack and some very quick backs so we'll need to be on.”

Mullaly said they would be looking to roll Gatton.

"It's time for us to start playing some better footy,” he said.

"Hopefully playing in front of a loud home crowd will give the guys a boost as well.

"That's always a good start and then if the players can gel on the field we should run over them.”

Mullaly said halfback Paul Cantwell had been leading from the front.

"He and obviously Dylan Galloway, they're playing some great footy,” he said.

"And we'll be looking for the to lead from the front again this week.”

A-grade team will hit Father Ranger Oval against Gatton from 2.30pm this Sunday.

