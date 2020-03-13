Cowboys final test for season opener

ONE MORE TO GO: The Warwick Cowboys will play their final trial match this afternoon at Father Ranger Oval against the Kyogle Turkeys.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Warwick Cowboys will have one more opportunity to perfect their game before the start of the Toowoomba Rugby League next weekend.

In their annual clash against the Kyogle Turkeys, the Cowboys A grade and under 18s sides will take to Father Ranger Oval on tomorrow night.

“The boys are always keen for footy regardless of if it’s a trial game or a match for points,” Cowboys head coach Matt Grew said.

“Playing footy on the weekend is always a bonus.”

A win against the Wattles Warriors in last weekend’s Barrett Shield has given Grew an indication of how the team is playing ahead of the season.

“Shutting games out and not making mistakes are really what we need to work on,” he said.

“If we can get in front of the game at any point and have a bit more control, we can maintain those leads.

“Our defence was perfect, I thought we had good numbers in all of our tackles; it wasn’t our defence that let us down, it was more our ball control.”

Expecting a competitive and physical clash on tomorrow night, Grew’s expectations of the side aren’t as high as they will be in coming weeks.

“I expect our middlemen to play a few more minutes than what they might have done previously,” he said.

“And I expect us to control the ball a lot better for the full 80 minutes.

“They’re always a physical team to play against, so it will be a good game.”

Relatively unscathed throughout the pre-season, the Cowboys have only suffered one loss through injury.

“We had a couple of bodies knocked about after last weekend’s Barrett Shield,” he said.

“Josh Cruice suffered a concussion during the game, so he’ll more than likely miss a few weeks because of it.

“Other than that we seemed to get through pretty well and we’re hoping everyone gets through tonight injury free too.”

Unlikely to his starting 13 until tomorrow, the club are looking forward to the return of football at their home grounds.

“It’s always a good afternoon when you’ve got footy on,” he said.

“We’re lucky to be back at Father Ranger before the season starts.”

Games will kick off at 2pm with the Cowboys Ladies v. Pittsworth Danettees.

Followed by the Cowboys under 18s v Kyogle Turkeys under 18s at 3.30pm.

The Cowboys A grade v Kyogle Turkeys game will kick off at 5pm.