Cowboys Ladies relish home victory

LEADERSHIP MATERIAL: Lisa Croft (pictured) will captain the inaugural Cowboys ladies team during the 2020 TRL season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A new era is being forged for the Warwick Cowboys Ladies team, who recorded their first victory against the Pittsworth Danettes on Saturday, with a 20-4 win.

In front of a spirited crowd at Father Ranger Oval, the Ladies took an early lead in the game, led by experienced halves Lisa Croft and Carly Cooper.

With the competition still somewhat of an unknown, co-coach Mark Sullivan was proud of the efforts from the entire side, who had only been training together for nine weeks.

“We showed enough promise on Saturday that we’re going to be competitive,” he said.

“It’s an unknown going into the season with it being a new competition.

“There’s a few things that we can work on from that first game, I’ve let the girls enjoy the win, but we’ll talk about those areas tomorrow at training.”

Numbers have been consistently high at training, leaving Sullivan with a difficult decision to make about the starting 13 each week.

“They’re pretty well locked in at the moment,” he said.

“The hardest thing will be trying to find five girls who can’t play each week.

“We had four or five possible starts that didn’t play on Saturday which is a good sign – it shows we’ve got depth in the club.

“We’ll need that depth, because there will be weeks where we’ll have injuries and people that can’t make it.”

The Cowboys Ladies team had plenty to smile about after a comprehensive victory in their first trial match against the Pittsworth Danettes.

Formally kick starting their season with a sponsor’s welcome on Sunday afternoon, Sullivan announced the side’s captain and leadership group for the inaugural season.

Experienced player Lisa Croft will take control on the field, backed by a leadership group including Carly Cooper, Steph McConnell and Candy Woodbridge.

The decision was one which was somewhat easy for Sullivan to make, with Croft stepping up during the Cowboys first trial game.

“She’s a leader, and she’s a leader on the field which she showed during that trial, and the girls look up to her,” he said.

“It’s a leadership group that are just across the different groups in the team and are social leaders as well, the girls will have confidence going to chat with them.”

The team’s focus will now turn to preparing for the opening Toowoomba Rugby League clash against Valleys at home.

“We’ll be trying – I know that this group will try really hard,” Sullivan said.

“It’s been good for them to get to know each other socially and bond off the training paddock. You need that within a team.”

Warwick Cowboys Ladies 20 (Lisa Croft, Jayde Ware, Nat Webb 2 tries, Lisa Croft goal) defeated Pittsworth Danettes 4 (Penny Juiles try).