Cowboys stay strong during season shutdown

WINS ON HOLD: The Warwick Cowboys season is in doubt but they’re more determined than ever to win when play resumes.

WINS ON HOLD: The Warwick Cowboys season is in doubt but they’re more determined than ever to win when play resumes.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Warwick Cowboys hopes of returning to training by mid-May have come to a halt, with the Toowoomba Rugby League suspending training until June 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the club are doing what they can to encourage players to keep physically and mentally fit during the extended break.

“It’s a bit hard to do anything when you can’t do anything in more than groups of two,” Cowboys head coach Matt Grew said.

“I’ve had a couple of players ask me to put together little programs in regard to keeping their strength and speed work up.

“Hopefully those blokes when they get bored, they pick up a ball and throw it around the backyard – whether you’re 5, 15 or 25 you still get some enjoyment out of that.”

With the season at a standstill, Grew said the team still remain in touch and focused on the on-field goal of winning games.

“I still speak with most of the boys during the week and we’ve got a group chat, so there’s still a bit of banter there,” he said.

“It’s all about keeping the boys connected.”

In an unaffected season, the team would have been heading into the Easter break after three rounds, with Grew noticing the absence of the game from players.

“Everyone is filthy they can’t play but they realise there’s not much you can do; it’s not someone stopping us, it’s something and it’s stopping everyone,” he said.

“They’re disappointed because they’d worked hard in the pre-season to get fit.

“A lot of the older boys are still motivated because they know how hard they’ve worked to get themselves fit, and they don’t want to lose it.”

While the structure of the 2020 season is yet to be determined by the TRL, the Cowboys are taking it day-by-day in anticipation for approval to play again.

“If footy kicks off and we do get the full round in before finals, we’ll be looking to go as good as we can,” he said.

“We’re not out for redemption; just coming in with the same attitude we did last year which is to win some games.

“Whatever decision gets made our blokes will be ready to play; some of my boys would want to play a full season even if that meant playing into December.

“They just want to play footy.”