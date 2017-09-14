Warwick Cowboys Rodeo sees the boys take on the bulls

Rider takes on the challenge of the bareback pony contest at the Cowboys Rodeo.

AFTER another season of bashing and crashing around the football field, the Warwick Cowboys are going to do it all again next Saturday night, but this time in a slightly different arena.

The town's premier footballers will line up to take part in the annual Warwick Cowboys Rodeo.

A major fundraiser for the club, last year saw them raise in excess of $10,000.

Rodeo organising committee member Karen Usher said the funds raised from the popular event allowed the club to stay alive for younger players with dreams of being a Cowboy.

"It's always a great family night out," she said.

"This is a National Rodeo Association affiliated rodeo, so it's the real deal."

Mrs Usher said crowds would enjoy all the usual rodeo events.

"Plus we'll have a steer ride for local riders sponsored by B&K Motors, and the footy players' poddy ride is sponsored by KJT Rural Contracting," she said.

"There's a chance for the kids to win a bike as well."

Gates open at 5pm, Saturday, September 23, at Father Ranger Oval. Phone Liz Browne on 0409894100 for details.