READY TO PLAY: Taylah Brackin, Leanne Brown, Chloe Schultz, Natalia Webb, Maddy Eyre, and Candy Woodbridge ready to pull on the red, white and blue jersey next weekend for first trial game.
Sport

Cowboys women tackle preseason jitters

Emily Clooney
3rd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Consistency and determination are two things Warwick's newest women's football team aren't lacking, with the Cowboys team ramping up training ahead of their first trial game.

Taking to the field against Pittsworth next Saturday, head coach Mark Sullivan has been surprised by the number of players committed to training each week.

"It's a positive start to have strong numbers at the trainings," Sullivan said.

"There's great support, good numbers at training and plenty of sponsors who have come on board to get behind the team."

Averaging 26 women at each training session, players' fitness is one thing Sullivan hasn't worried about, with most athletes coming from touch football or netball backgrounds.

"Their basic ball skills are good because they've come from those sports," he said.

"We don't want any injuries throughout the season, so we're working on getting the tackling technique right and some more general phase play.

"Getting them used to the contact is the big thing, because it's a different type of fitness when you're getting tackled."

With an interclub game under their belt, assistant coach Terri Gilbert was surprised with the number of talented players ready to take to the field.

"We've got good depth - I'm pleasantly surprised by the standard and the quality of them," Gilbert said.

"I think the boys are more surprised by the depth and quality of talent we have."

Having a diverse group of players ready to take to the field, Gilbert said everyone would have the opportunity to fight for a starting spot come round one.

"Warwick has always had a strong rugby league community, and we've obviously got a good strong culture," she said.

"We're lucky to have Lisa Croft in the halves - she's an experienced player who will provide a lot of stability on the field.

"Then there's players like Carly Cooper, Maddy Eyre and Candy Woodbridge who all trialled well on the weekend.

"Grace Fender and Dimity Brackin are sort of alternating for who will get the starting role of hooker."

As one of just eight teams to enter the Toowoomba Rugby League's inaugural women's competition, the Cowboys are eager to see how the team comes together on the field with only five weeks preparation.

"It'll give them an opportunity to gauge where other clubs and where we're at with skill and fitness next Saturday," Sullivan said.

"It hasn't been a big pre-season, but they've all trained really well.

"One of our goals is to one of the fittest teams in the competition."

cowboys rugby league
Warwick Daily News

