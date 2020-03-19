Cowboys year of redemption struck down by virus

ON HOLD: The Warwick Cowboys trial match against the Kyogle Turkey’s will be the last game the play until May 30.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A new date has been set for the start of the Warwick Cowboys season after strict bans were imposed by governing bodies to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Toowoomba Rugby League season expected to start this weekend has been cancelled, with the season put on hold until May 30.

It follows a directive issued by Queensland Rugby League on Tuesday night to postpone any games and training sessions until May 1.

Warwick Cowboys president Dayne Barrett wasn’t shocked by the TRL’s decision, saying it was only a matter of time before the decision was handed out.

“it was a little bit inevitable, and I think it was always what they were going to do,” he said.

“Due to the amount of contact we have in the game it’s not surprising.”

The inaugural TRL women’s competition was also expected to start on Saturday, with the season culminating with finals in mid-June.

Barrett said the Cowboys were still unsure as to the fate of the Ladies’ season despite the club having close to 30 women at each training session.

“We’ve had no correspondence on the C grade or the Ladies competition so far,” he said.

“I’m not sure where they are or what the story is with them.

“It would probably surprise me if they cancelled those entirely.”

Despite the season facing a 10-week hiatus, Barrett believes the season with be more competitive after the break.

“I think it will open up the competition a bit,” he said.

“It depends who gets into form early after the break.

“We need to be firing almost instantly to make sure we’re in finals contention, if we get to play them.”

While all training sessions have been cancelled until the start of May, the club expect players to maintain their fitness in the event the season will start on May 31.

“Most of them maintain their fitness anyway but we will be asking them to keep fit while we can’t train,” he said.

“But we can’t start training until May 4.”

THE TRL competition joins a long list of codes effected by coronavirus.