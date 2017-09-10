CPR demos for Ambulance Week at Rose City

Ambulance paramedics will demonstrate CPR at Rose City Shoppingworld on Tuesday and Thursday.

SOUTHERN Downs residents keen to learn about CPR are welcome to watch four demonstrations at Rose City Shoppingworld during Ambulance week.

Local Ambulance committee member Jack Barford and a paramedic from the Queensland Ambulance Service Warwick station will demonstrate CPR at 10am and 2pm on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

The demonstrations will be in a shop space provided by Rose City Shoppingworld.

Seating will be provided for residents keen to learn about CPR.

Mr Barford said there would be a short talk and demonstration of CPR.

"We will invite people interesting in finding out more about CPR to then come to the ambulance station at a mutually convenient time,” he said.

"Times can be arranged for small groups to learn more about CPR.

The reality is CPR saves lives.”

There will be a table set up from Monday to Saturday at the bottom of the travelator for Ambulance Week with information on the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The display will be staffed all week by the Local Ambulance Committee.

Mr Barford invited members of the public to inspect the display

"We will have Axel, a small ambulance, in Warwick next week so the children can have a bit of fun with the flashing lights and learn more about the ambulance.”