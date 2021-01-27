Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CQ footy star killed in quad bike accident

Pam McKay
26th Jan 2021 7:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Central Queensland football identity Masada Iosefa has died in an accident in the Northern Territory.

According to initial police investigations, the former NRL star lost control of his quad bike and crashed into a guard rail overnight in the Darwin rural area.

 

Masada Iosefa pictured playing for the Penrith Panthers.
Masada Iosefa pictured playing for the Penrith Panthers.

 

Iosefa would have turned 33 today.

The Samoan international played 57 NRL games for the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers between 2008 and 2013.

Rugby league fans got to see the talented hooker in action at the weekend when he played with Emu Park in the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival.

fatal crash penrith panthers quad bike accident rugby league samoan international wests tigers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News As a cyclone brews in the Gulf, a report finds unchecked climate change will cost Queensland $60 billion a year in disaster recovery.

        • 27th Jan 2021 5:11 AM
        • 1 KarenR25
        Newest citizens on fateful love affair with Australia

        Premium Content Newest citizens on fateful love affair with Australia

        News ‘Everything started here’: Why two engaged Stanthorpians credit the Granite Belt...

        50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        News Whether it was sweating up a storm at the triathlon or welcoming our latest...

        IN PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day citizenship/award ceremony

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Warwick Australia Day citizenship/award ceremony

        News Meet the 15 new Australian citizens and awardees recognised at Warwick Town Hall...