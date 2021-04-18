CQ mayor responds to Warwick pipeline funding

Posters campaigning for more secure water services can be seen around Mount Morgan.

The Queensland Government has announced $20 million to construct a new pipeline and increase dam capacity for drought affected towns on the Southern Darling Downs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on April 15, $8 million for design and surveying for a Toowoomba to Warwick pipeline and $4.54 million to increase capacity to Leslie Dam by 1700ML.

This announcement comes as the Central Queensland town of Mount Morgan is also suffering from a serious water crisis, with its main water source, the No.7 dam, dropping to about 8.6 per cent capacity.

Twenty water trucks are now making the haul up the Razorback every day to supply water for the town.

A public meeting was held on Tuesday night, April 13, where six new water supply options were identified by Rockhampton Regional Council, including a pipeline to Gracemere, pulling water from Stanwell, constructing a new dam, or the unfavourable option of using water from the mine.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams shared his thoughts on the announcement to The Morning Bulletin.

“It’s great to see that the Queensland Government is taking water supply security very seriously and providing significant funding to improve the security of supply for the Southern Downs region,” Cr Williams said.

“This looks similar to the large capital investments being made to future-proof Townsville’s water supply too.

“This announcement gives council confidence that once the best option for the long term water security of Mount Morgan is identified, the Queensland Government and council can work closely together to ensure that the preferred project is funded and built as soon as possible.”