Allan Houston was killed in a mining accident at Saraji Mine near Dysart.
Crime

CQ mine death case postponed due to COVID-19

Rainee Shepperson
26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:41 AM
COVID-19 restrictions have delayed a court case against mine giant BMA and one of its executives until later this year.

BM Alliance Coal Operations Pty Ltd and Timothy Neil Fuller are charged with failing to discharge health and safety obligations over the 2018 New Year's Eve death of Allan Houston.

The 49 year old operator died when his dozer rolled 18 metres off an embankment at Saraji mine.

Details of case against BMA over CQ mine death

Family waiting for answers 12 months after tragic mine death

'Big Al' confirmed as casualty of Saraji mine NYE death

The case was due to be mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court this week, but was adjourned until June 16 where all parties will be required via telephone conference.

BMA and Mr Fuller will make their intentions known in regards to a plea in due course.

All non-urgent cases have been pushed to later in the year as Mackay Courthouse restricts its practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

