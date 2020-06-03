Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Ramm (right).
Nathan Ramm (right).
Breaking

CQ teacher to be sentenced for child exploitation material

Jack Evans
3rd Jun 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Rockhampton teacher, Nathan Neil Ramm, has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

Judge Michael Burnett made the decision earlier today.

>> School's 'deep regret' over teacher's charges

Ramm, who will remain on bail until his sentence, did not appear in court this morning.

Ramm's defence said a report from a phychologist was being compiled.

Ramm was arrested and charged after detectives from the Rockhampton Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at his Allenstown residence on November 2, 2019.

More Stories

Show More
child exploitation material charge crime nathan neil rammtmbcourt queensland crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple crews intercept erratic Cunningham Highway driver

        premium_icon Multiple crews intercept erratic Cunningham Highway driver

        News Motorist travelled from Clumber to Gladfield before pulled over.

        NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone ‘appearing’ in Warwick court today

        News A full list of who will face charges in Warwick District Court today.

        -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        premium_icon -1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

        Weather Parts of state wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

        THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        premium_icon THIS IS LIVING! Campers increase ‘tenfold’ on Southern Downs

        Travel A surprise easing of restrictions is driving Queenslanders to struggling...