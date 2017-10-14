Cracking contest looms for Warwick mates

SCRAMBLE SHOW DOWN: Will West and Zac Murray are preparing for a rematch to be named Warwick's best amateur egg chefs.

A NEW cooking competition coming to the Rose City is sure to be a crack up.

What started out as late- night banter between mates Will West and Zac Murray has quickly evolved into an all-out battle to be named Warwick's best egg chef.

The long-time Warwick locals became fast friends after meeting at a music festival eight years ago, but will be bitter rivals when they go head-to-head at the Inaugural Egg Invitational next month.

"I come off a farm and we had eggs pretty much every day growing up,” Mr West said.

"I go to the gym a lot so I still try to eat them as much as I can for the protein.

"We were up at like 3am one morning when I said I could cook some decent scrambled eggs and Zac challenged me so we got out the pots and pans.”

After staying true to form in that first egg showdown, the victorious Mr West said Mr Murray challenged him to a rematch.

Soon enough, chef Jim Osborn entered the fray suggesting the pair battle it out at his Bluebird Kitchen.

Mr West and Mr Murray will cook up fried, boiled, poached and scrambled eggs to determine who is the top talent.

Despite being nicknamed The Scrambler, Mr Murray insisted the pair are mere amateurs but said it would be a fun spectacle

"It's really blown out but we're keen for it,” he said.

"We're really only at a basic egg knowledge; I think the poached eggs are really going to throw us.”

The owner of Tri-Steel Warwick, Mr West said he would defend his title fiercely.

"I work at the Grove Juice Factory as a process improvement manager, which I suppose is still in the brekkie category,” Mr Murray said.

"It would be pretty good to be able to tell Westy I dusted him in an egg competition.”

Two high-profile judges are soon to be confirmed to score the contest, with 25 points to be given for each category.