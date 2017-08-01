Cracking under the pressure

COSTLY CHOICE: Farmers are concerned dropping the price of free-range eggs will de-value the costs associated with food production.

PRICE cuts of up to 40 cents on free-range eggs in major supermarkets has caused concern for the future of the industry in Australia.

Egg Farmers of Australia CEO John Dunn said "compression” was applied across all products with the most notable changes to the private-label, free-range products.

"What this price drop means for farmers is yet to be borne out, with supermarkets absorbing much of the impact,” Mr Dunn said.

"But if farmers lose this, it will prevent us from investing in new farming systems, including farmed and free-range eggs.”

Mr Dunn expressed concern about the price of free-range eggs edging closer to the cost of producing the popular protein.

"We know how these things end, every price war at the supermarkets ends with farmers wearing the cost,” he said.

According to Mr Dunn, higher environmental impact, higher labour and increased medical requirements led to free range eggs incurring premium costs.

But should farmers continue to produce 13million eggs for Australians, he believes new free-range farming infrastructure will prove difficult to afford.

"We are going to need caged eggs in the long-term to ensure the continuity of supply because we won't have the capital to support new farming facilities,” he said.

Farmer Bronwyn Neuendorf said eggs produced on her Lockyer Valley farm were sold directly to consumers, but expressed concern about the influence price decreases could have on public perception of food production.

"It's not teaching the general public to have respect for what it costs a farmer to put food on the table,” she said.

"We're ingraining something into people that we shouldn't be doing.”

Mrs Neuendorf believes many small farms lack the cash flow to withstand price decreases.

"They're teaching people food can produced cheaply,” she said.

"To produce it cheaply they have to cut corners and it's the animals that suffer and the farmer.

"They're pushing farmers to the brink.”

Drawing a comparison between the dairy and egg industry, Mrs Neuendorf believes regulation should be enforced to set a minimum price for products to protect local farmers.

"Bringing in a price that they could buy it for, it gives your farmer a bit of insurance so they can't be screwed down,” she said.