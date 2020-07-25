Crafty post-COVID comeback to market small town charm

FRESH TAKE ON AN OLD IDEA: Southern Downs markets are popping up across the region, hoping to add a welcome economic boost to small communities.

MARKETS are making a crafty comeback on the Southern Downs as several small villages try to capitalise on the growing demand for domestic tourism attractions.

Leyburn lost its biggest annual event and the 15,000 visitors that came with it when coronavirus closures clamped down on mass gatherings, forcing the cancellation of the Historic Leyburn Sprints.

Royal Hotel publican Shane Toy said the economic loss would be massive.

“It was a big injection to the town and each of the businesses here,” Mr Toy said.

“It’s not just a weekend to us, it’s what tops us up and carries us through.”

But not all hope is lost. Markets are an effective drawcard for visitors during the pandemic, enabling locals to sell their wares in a safe, open-air environment.

The Warwick Country Markets provided one of the first outdoor events since the coronavirus closures, and stallholders told the Daily News it provided welcome financial and social relief.

Markets seemed like the obvious solution for the quiet town, particularly as car drivers remained eager to visit and support the residents as they had every other year.

“(The drivers) booked out the hotel, and they’ll be out on the town with lunches and dinners, and we will have a bit of live music going for them,” Mr Toy said.

“Then we thought we’d just incorporate the markets.

“It’s a popular idea, quite a few stalls have already signed on, and even if people only come to visit for an hour or two it all helps.”

Further north in Clifton market co-ordinator and stallholder Peter Grzesiak has started to plan for the town’s first post-COVID markets in September.

“It gets the community out and about, and it helps us to support other locals,” Mr Grzesiak said.

“You get to meet the stallholders and have a bit of a chinwag.”

Numbers were down during the last pre-COVID Clifton Market so Mr Grzesiak is stepping up his advertising, hoping to see lots more visitors from Warwick and Toowoomba.

Organisers of both markets are very conscious of the ongoing virus threat, working out social distancing rules and where and how to supply hand sanitiser, particularly around the food stalls.

“Politicians are getting a bit scared now (the second wave has hit) Victoria and New South Wales,” Mr Toy said.

“There aren’t too many cases in Queensland, but people might still get edgy.

“Time will tell.”

Event details

The Leyburn Country Markets will be held from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, August 22. Stalls will be set up on Macintyre St, opposite the pub.

For residents wishing to make a weekend of it, the Leyburn Royal Hotel will host karaoke on Friday night, a live band on Saturday and a $20 big brekkie on Sunday morning.

The Clifton Markets will be held on Saturday, September 19 on King St.

The Clifton Progress Association is seeking more stalls to offer plants, fresh produce and crafts. Should you wish to book a stall, you can contact Peter on 0408 722 645.

The next Warwick Country Markets will be held from 8.30am to 1pm on Sunday, August 23 at the Warwick Showgrounds.