Craig’s list: Fitzgibbon’s mission to rebuild Sharks

Craig Fitzgibbon's mission to rebuild the Sharks begins now.

The NRL's most sought-after coach-in-waiting, who knocked back a $2 million deal from St George Illawarra only seven months ago, will commence his first grade coaching journey at Cronulla - the same club his father Allan coached 30 years ago.

While continuing to work for the Roosters and NSW Origin team as an assistant, Fitzgibbon will spend the next six months deciding the futures of 14 off-contract Sharks players.

Some of the club's biggest names are without a contract for next season including Shaun Johnson, Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan, Aaron Woods and Toby Rudolf.

The crucial task of reshaping the out-of-shape Sharks salary cap is only superseded by Fitzgibbon's desire to lure highly-rated Penrith defence coach Cameron Ciraldo back to the club he made his NRL debut with as a player in 2005.

The pair share a close mateship and similar coaching philosophies, having worked together as head coach and assistant for Country Origin in 2017.

After knocking back big offers to coach the Dragons, Warriors and Cowboys in recent years, Fitzgibbon's deliberately patient approach to identifying the club to start his coaching career finally ended when he signed a three-year deal of around $500,000 a season to coach the Sharks from 2022 just after 4pm on Tuesday.

The signature triggered the cutthroat casualty of current coach John Morris. A well-liked figure within the Shire, Morris was unable to prove to club bosses that he deserved a contract extension beyond the third and final year of his current contract.

Morris met club CEO Dino Mezzatesta late Tuesday before the Sharks released a press statement to confirm his immediate exit.

"This decision was certainly not lightly taken, much discussion and consideration took place at board and management level before Craig was approached and now appointed, and we are thrilled he has accepted the position," Mezzatesta said.

"Craig has served a long and successful apprenticeship under Trent Robinson at the Roosters and alongside Brad Fittler at a State level and we are confident he can emulate that success as a head coach here at the Sharks.

"However, in announcing the appointment, we need to acknowledge the contribution John Morris has made at the Cronulla club as a player, development and 20's coach, NRL assistant, and as our head coach in 2019-2020 and to this point in our 2021 season.

"As coach John has brought through a number of promising youngsters to where they are now performing at an NRL level, his work ethic can't be questioned and there is little doubt he has a bright future as a coach in the NRL.

"We certainly wish him future success.

"The decision made by the club was an extremely difficult one however we now back the appointment of Craig, look forward to the future and to him taking the team to the next level in delivering success in 2022 and beyond."

Current assistant coach Josh Hannay has been appointed caretaker coach of the Sharks for the remainder of the season.

Ironically, Hannay held the reigns of the Cowboys as their interim coach for 10 matches following Paul Green's mid-season departure last year.

With a day-off from training on Wednesday, the Cronulla players were informed of the club's decision via their internal WhatsApp group message.

The departure, effective immediately, of Morris ends months of speculation over his ongoing tenure.

He leaves the club after 51 games in charge and with a winning percentage of 47 per cent - but most importantly, a position of strength for Fitzgibbon to succeed.

The handling of Morris' departure by club management has divided many Sharks fans who felt his leadership to take Cronulla to seventh and eighth position respectively over the past two seasons was deserving of a contract extension.

He has promoted many of the club's rookies into the NRL and has worked with a restrained salary cap. However, after winning two of their past eight matches and without a win over a top eight side since 2019, the Cronulla board have an ambitious strategy for on and off-field excellence, which includes a second premiership.

In Fitzgibbon, the Sharks believe that with his ties to the NSW Origin side and invaluable experience of having won premierships both as a player and as an assistant alongside Roosters Dally M coach Trent Robinson, the 43-year-old has the pulling power and smarts to attract elite level talent.

The Sharks face the ultimate test of their character following a dramatic week against the Knights on Friday night in Newcastle.

Panthers boss wants Ciraldo to fulfil contract

By Dean Ritchie

Panthers chairman Dave O'Neill has told of his "preference" for assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo to remain at the club and fulfil his 2022 contract.

That would deny Ciraldo the chance to join Craig Fitzgibbon on a revamped Sharks coaching staff from next season.

The Daily Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that Sharks management had devised a plan for Fitzgibbon to be head coach with Ciraldo his assistant.

While O'Neill wants Ciraldo to honour his contract for next season, the Penrith boss did concede he and club management would discuss any coaching developments as "adults".

John Morris was dumped on Tuesday night after Fiztgibbon signed a three-year deal to coach the Sharks.

"From my perspective, Cameron has done a fabulous job here at Panthers and I would prefer to see him stay and see out his contract," O'Neill said.

"My preference is that Cameron stays and enjoys the rest of his time at Panthers. As chairman of the club, I'd love to see him stay in Panthers colours for as long as we can keep him.

"I can't speak on behalf of Cameron but, from an outsider looking in, he is very attached to a lot of our players.

"We're in a pretty good position. We've have done a lot of hard work to get to this position and Cameron is a great asset to this organisation.

"He is a great bloke too, one of the nicest blokes in rugby league, the type of guy you'd want to go and have a beer with at the pub every day of the week.

"As I said, my preference is to keep Cameron here as long as we can. At the end of the day, whether you like it not, rugby league is a business. We will see what happens.

"We also want to be respectful of John Morris too. I feel a bit sorry for him. I've been part of it before - part of the whole Ivan Cleary-Wests Tigers-Panthers debacle.

Ciraldo is mulling over the Sharks' approach.

He is torn between a fresh opportunity alongside his mate, Fitzgibbon, or remaining at a club where future success appears certain.

"We're all adults and we're all reasonable people and we want to see what is best for Panthers and also what is the best for Cameron and his family too," O'Neill said.

"There is enough mutual respect between Brian (Fletcher, Panthers Group CEO), myself, Ivan (Cleary) and 'Ciro' (Ciraldo) that we could all sit down and use common sense and work out a plan.

"At the end of the day, if something did escalate, we are all grown adults and all four of us could sit around a table and nut it out one way or the other to find the best outcome.

"Whatever happens, Cameron Ciraldo will always give 100 per cent to the Panthers, whether he stays or goes.

"We also know that nothing stays the same in rugby league. I'm not saying we're going to let him go and not saying we're going to hold him to his contract."

O'Neill said the club had not yet considered offering Ciraldo a new deal beyond the end of 2022.

"We haven't gone near that mate - it's not up for discussion at the moment," he said.

Originally published as Craig's list: Fitzgibbon's mission to rebuild Sharks