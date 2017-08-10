Crash course in politics

LEARN MORE: James and Belinda Lister will host a Politics 101 session at the Criterion Hotel next week for anyone wanting to know more about politics and voting.

GETTING out and about on the campaign trail, Belinda Lister found many young people she talked to felt their votes were not making a difference.

Her husband, James Lister, is running in the forthcoming state election to take over from long-serving Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg.

This feeling is reflected in data from the last Federal Election in July 2016 that found 18% of Australians aged 18-25 were not enrolled to vote.

"I don't know a lot about politics myself but I found when I was talking to people my age or younger they also didn't know a lot or felt disenfranchised,” Mrs Lister said.

"They would ask whether James is taking over from David Littleproud or if he would be Prime Minister, and some would tell me they're not registered to vote or they donkey vote.

"I don't know where that feeling comes from but I don't think it's limited to just our electorate.”

Mrs Lister said she was inspired to have more young people feel politically informed, and will host a Politics 101 event at the Criterion Hotel next Friday.

Though Mr Lister is an LNP candidate, she said the forum would remain apolitical.

"We're going to do our best to make this an unbiased and informal event, we certainly don't want to pressure people to vote a certain way,” Mrs Lister said.

"We'll be joined by Queensland Senator James McGrath. He lives in Warwick and of the local politicians I've heard I found he connects well with younger generations and he's very funny.

"He'll run through the structure of our parliamentary system, why voting is important and how you can make a difference and people will be able to ask questions.”

"We're trying to get a few young LNP members along from Brisbane just to show people how young people can get involved, and will be very happy to expand on this session if the desire is there for people to learn more.”

The event will begin at 6pm in the Criterion Hotel's upstairs function room.

For more information, find Politics 101 - the basics of our system of government on Facebook, or phone 0409182073.