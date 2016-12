The elderly driver of a mobility scooter receives treatment after coming off his scooter at the corner of Dragon and Grafton Sts, Warwick.

AN ELDERLY man is requiring treatment after a nasty crash at the corner of Dragon and Grafton Sts this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene after the man came off his mobility scooter attempting to negotiate a gutter.

Bystanders were able to help the patient get to shade until paramedics arrived.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports the elderly man is concious and breathing, with reported facial and arm injuries.