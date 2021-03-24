Little girl loses her mum and grandmother in Kinkuna crash

Tributes are pouring in for a mother and daughter who lost their lives in a horrific crash near Bundaberg over the weekend, leaving a girl without her mum.

Tributes are pouring in for a mother and daughter who lost their lives in a horrific crash near Bundaberg over the weekend, leaving a girl without her mum.

Maryanne Bishop, 52, and Jessyica Bishop, 32, died after a two-car collision at Kinkuna on Sunday night.

Two other passengers Kristina Bishop, 25, and Skyler, 4 were also injured.

In a tribute written by the Bishop family, Maryanne and Jessyica have been remembered for the "ultimate love" they had for their family.

Maryanne, left, and Jessyica, right. Pic: Supplied

Maryanne, a mother to five adults, has been remembered for her "infectious laughter".

"Whatever her kids were up to she was keen to join, whether it be 4x4 driving or snorkelling," the family wrote.

"There could be a room filled with silence and somehow Maryanne could just make everyone laugh."

Maryanne has been remembered for her "infectious smile". Pic: Supplied

Jessyica, who was a mother to three kids, including Skyler who was injured in the crash, did the "best she could in life to support her family".

"Her love for her three children and family was eternal," a family statement read.

"Jess would always pick up the phone in a time of need to support you anyway she could, even if it was just an ear to listen.

"She was bubbly and could light up a room with her smile or giddy laugh."

Jessyica was the eldest of Maryanne's children, and the remaining adults, Shelly, Kristina, Aleice and Caleb are heartbroken of the loss of their "biggest supporter".

"Jessyica leaves behind three children whom loved her dearly and hoped that this may have all been a bad dream," the tribute read.

"They will continue to remember their mum as a kind and gentle person and share happy memories they had with her."

Jessyica's daughter Skyler was flown to Brisbane after the crash.

She has had surgery to repair her fractured arm.

Skyler, 4, recovering post operation. Pic: Supplied

She will require months of intensive physiotherapy to be able to use her arm again.

Tragically, she has been asking for her mum.

Kristina, who the family say is "lucky to be alive", has had surgery on both of her legs.

She also has a fractured pelvis and broken ribs. She now faces a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral costs for Maryanne and Jessyica, and support Kristina and Skyler's recovery expenses.

The Bishop family have thanked the community for their support following the tragedy.

Originally published as Crash leaves injured girl, 4, without mum and grandma