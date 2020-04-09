Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A driver needed to be transported to Toowoomba Hospital after rolling his car off the road.
News

Crash victim airlifted after serious Maranoa rollover

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital on a LifeFlight helicopter after his car rolled off the Warrego Hwy.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km east of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

“The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a LifeFlight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am,” she said.

The driver is said to be in a stable condition.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Isolation antics: Warwick woman dresses up for bin night

        premium_icon Isolation antics: Warwick woman dresses up for bin night

        News AFTER 20 days of enforced isolation, this local is seizing her only allowed outing and dressing to the nines.

        • 9th Apr 2020 1:30 PM
        10 things to do from home this Easter

        premium_icon 10 things to do from home this Easter

        News Wondering how you are going to spend your Easter long weekend in isolation? Here...

        Businesses ‘screaming out’ for government assistance

        premium_icon Businesses ‘screaming out’ for government assistance

        News BUSINESSES on the Suthern Downs hope the Jobkeeper payment will help them stay...

        “Painful” Easter for local accommodation businesses

        premium_icon “Painful” Easter for local accommodation businesses

        News WARWICK motel owners say the coronavirus travel restrictions have crushed the...