Crash victim transported by helicopter after car rolled off road

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
9th Apr 2020 1:54 PM
A DRIVER has been transported to Toowoomba Hospital on a care flight helicopter after his car rolled off the road.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said at 6.21am this morning, a male driver in a single traffic crash rolled off the road 20km south of Mitchell, heading towards Amby.

"The man was transported to Mitchell airport, where he was flown out on a care flight helicopter to Toowoomba hospital where he arrived at 11.30am," she said.

There are no current updates on the extent of his injuries.

More to come...

