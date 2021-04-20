Crayola’s ‘racially inclusive’ crayons

Crayola has launched a new range of skin-coloured crayons, pencils and markers to support children of all ages, races, colours and ethnicities.

In a collaboration with Victor Casale, former chief chemist of MAC Cosmetics and Mob Beauty founder and CEO, the Crayola packs called Colours of the World, will have up to 40 shades and include 72 drawing implements in a diverse range of skin tones. The latest colours were given names such as Light Golden, Deep Almond and Medium Deep Rose.

Full colour list. Picture: Crayola

"With the Colours of the World art tools, Crayola hopes to support a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, colours and ethnicities," the company said.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colours of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said.

"We want the new Colours of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

The Australian version of the product features 24 crayons. Picture: Supplied

The range comes in textas and crayons. Picture: Supplied

The crayon company said these realistic colour names would "help kids easily find the shade they identify as their own".

The 24-pack multicultural crayons, pencils and matching colouring books are in Australian stores now and the markers will hit shelves in June.

While some users in the US have praised the new range of crayons as "a great idea" and "just what we needed", the publicity for the product has prompted discussion, with some labelling the move as "political correctness on steroids".

