Crazy demands in job ad from boss

Some Twitter users have said it shouldn't be down to his PA to remember friends’ birthdays. Picture: Twitter

A top London architect and designer has been mocked for his ridiculous list of demands for a new PA - that include making off-the-cuff fancy dress costumes, fixing his car and remembering birthdays.

Thomas Heatherwick advertised for a new personal assistant online, but has since removed the ad after Twitter users poked fun at his expectations.

Along with filing expenses and organising meetings, other ad hoc tasks include "vehicle maintenance, going to the tailor and making a fancy-dress costume".

His new assistant will also be expected to "manage the completion of his house", making sure his builders always have a brew and a biscuit and learning how many sugars they each take.

The successful applicant would also have to manage his nanny and housekeeper at his London home, while making sure he is on time to every meeting, as part of his busy schedule.

The ideal candidate must "enjoy the company of children" while retaining "integrity and discretion" and should also be able to "listen and communicate effectively".

Twitter users poked fun at the expectations of Mr Heatherwick, 50, who designed the Olympic Cauldron for the 2012 Olympics, and he has been bombarded with comments online.

One user said: "This could be just described as 'do the parts of Thomas' life he doesn't want to'."

Some Twitter trolls thought Mr Heatherwick was actually advertising for a wife, rather than personal assistant.

Some users poked fun at the poor grammar in the ad. Other's believed the advert was the norm, apart from the fancy dress request.

It seems like they have already found the perfect PA as applications were pulled just hours after trolls mocked the list of demands.

One said: "I think he's actually looking for a *very* tolerant wife who will unfailingly love and raise his children. And who also shares his interest in architecture and design."

Another woman wrote: "Arrange time travel to the 1950s where this behaviour is acceptable."

The architect has worked on Google's new headquarters in London, the capital's ill-fated garden bridge and high-profile developments in New York, Asia and in the Middle East, so he's a very busy man.

Questions were also raised over what a "daily travel pack" included and one user said: "Seems they forgot 'pack and check Thomas has his lunch box' and 'ensure Thomas has been to the toilet'."

The designer seems to have found his perfect PA already though, as he is no longer accepting applications for the "entry level" job.

Mr Heatherwick has been contacted for comment.

THE JOB AD

- Moving Thomas between meetings and making sure he's always on time

- Co-ordinating and setting up internal design reviews and meetings

- Organising Thomas' Business travel documents and itineraries

- Attending daily planning meetings with Thomas

- Monitoring Thomas' inbox for personal emails

- Updating Thomas' contact database

- Preparing Thomas' meetings and setting up appropriate resources/equipment for each meeting

- Thomas' administration - time sheets, expenses, accepting/decline invitations & office filing

- Daily Travel Packs and Planning

- Covering the EA role during leave

PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITIES

- Managing the completion of Thomas' house - this includes managing builders and contractors

- Managing Thomas' household staff (housekeeper & nanny)

- Assisting with children's schedules when required

- Planning and organising personal events

- Managing Thomas' personal appointments and weekends

- Organising Thomas' holidays and travel plans

- Purchasing household and personal items for Thomas

- Remembering birthdays and buying gifts

- Any ad hoc tasks that Thomas may require, such as vehicle maintenance, going to the tailor and making a fancy-dress costume.

