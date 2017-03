THE kids at Little Tackers Childcare in Warwick took part in a crazy hair day to show support for blood cancer patients and their families as part of the World's Greatest Shave this week.

Three Warwick early childcare centres had funky hair days while many students at Central State Primary School and Warwick High had their hair coloured or shaved to get behind the annual Leukaemia Foundation event. Local tots to teens have raised hundreds of dollars for the cause this year.