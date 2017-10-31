Crazy socks worn for a cause

WHILE most of the world dusted off their witch costumes and begged for lollies, a high school in Warwick donned crazy attire for a good cause.

Assumption College continued their annual Socktober fundraiser, with proceeds from the day going towards the Catholic Mission.

Principal's PA Kylie Brodrick said it was an important event on the social justice calendar of the school.

"Socktober is an initiative of Catholic Mission, and is a way Assumption College can fundraise and engage in community advocacy and formation activities during World Mission Month in October,” Mrs Brodrick said.

"Students make a gold-coin donation, and can wear crazy socks with their sports uniform.

"It's a fun way to incorporate students into the fundraising project, and we've had a great response.

"Kate Cullen, our assistant principal of religious education, has been a driving force, as have the efforts of our staff.

"Community service is a big part of what we teach at Assumption, and it helps to foster the idea that we can give to others without receiving anything.”

The event continues a big seven days of fundraising for the school, after they raised more than $1100 for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation with a barbecue and cake stall on Friday.