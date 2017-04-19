Creative talent on show at the Mill

The creative sculptures attracted the eyes of many at the It's a Case of Art in the Mill exhibition at Ballandean at the weekend. Photo Erin Smith / Stanthorpe Border Post

ART in the Mill is returning to Ballandean to showcase a record number of artists.

With that number comes a great diversity of creativity.

The annual May Day weekend event, now in its 17th year, will this year exhibit the works of 16 artists, all of whom live and work on the Granite Belt between Stanthorpe and Tenterfield.

While the term art exhibition generally conjures up a mental image of paintings on a wall, this year It's a Case of Art in the Mill boasts a visual feast of 3D works.

The exhibit will include creations in blown glass, forged metal, timber, clay, mixed media, fabric and silk will harmoniously complement traditional and contemporary paintings in oils, acrylics and watercolour pen and wash, prints and drawings.

A unique and interesting venue, the old Case and Timber Mill in Ballandean provides an incomparable atmosphere in which to immerse and indulge the senses.

The sounds and smell of the old steam engine, a glass or two of mulled wine and tempting foods on Friday evening, good company, and of course, the individual creative expressions on show are there for all to enjoy.

Entry to the exhibit is free for all and everyone is welcome, as they always are in Ballandean.

The weekend begins at 7pm Friday, April 28 and continues until Monday afternoon May 1.

For more information on the event, find It's a Case of Art in the Mill on Facebook.