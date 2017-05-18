Creativity flows for Warwick festivities

HAPPY YARNERS: Jumpers and Jazz Festival yarnbombing volunteers Jenny Eldridge and Kathryn Barnes crafting knitted creations for the July event.

THE Rose City's quirky winter festival is a little more than two months away and preparations are in full swing.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the Jumpers and Jazz yarnbombing team had been meeting regularly since well before Christmas.

"We're hoping what we end up will be as exciting if not more exciting for the public than the Knitchen knitted kitchen we did in 2014,” Ms Devine said.

"The decorations will go back on the Town Hall and we'll be repurposing and adding to a lot of what's been created in previous year.

"We've got the tree jumpers all allocated up Palmerin St as well as a few more around the Town Hall car park and up towards the park.”

The gallery itself will also host a few workshops to give festival visitors a hands-on experience.

"We have Jacqui Fink who does extreme knitting with huge knitting needles, and both her sessions have almost sold out,” Ms Devine said.

"We have a Brisbane tutor coming to give a sock tutorial because we had so many people asking for a make your own sock workshops.

"They'll come to the first workshop for three hours and go away with homework and come back again the next day for the second three-hour class.

"It's really good to be able to give festival visitors that experience so they can get involved in lots of different things.”

Ms Devine said artists behind First Coat street art festival - held this weekend in Toowoomba - had signed on to create a mural at the gallery precinct.

"They'll be here painting the courtyard wall for the Monday and Tuesday during the festival,” she said.

"I've always loved watching the artists during First Coat, people will be able to watch them at work.

"People talk about Jumpers and Jazz all year long so it's exciting to bring something that will reflect it all year long.

"It's something new and innovative for the gallery and Warwick could do with some contemporary public art.”

She said the full program for Jumpers and Jazz was set to be revealed early next month.

"We're just finalising the full program at the moment,” Ms Devine said.

"It should be printed in the first week of June in time for the launch on the 13th for our sponsors and partnered venues.

"We've got 27 venues signed on including in Allora, Goomburra, Killarney and Bestbrook

"It's great to have other places involved outside of Warwick, and events like the Killarney Bonfire Night are some of the most popular.”

Tickets have also gone on sale for the Winter Dinner at the Warwick Town Hall on July 21.

Purchase tickets online at warwicktickets.com.au.

For more information, go to jumpersandjazz.com