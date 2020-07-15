A man who went on a spending spree using stolen debit cards said he 'turned to the crack' and never turned back after multiple family tragedies.

Brett Michael Laycock broke down in tears when he described the emotional trauma of losing family members and his strained relationship with his ex-partner.

Laycock was sentenced at Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a raft of charges, including possessing tainted property, fraud and possessing weapons.

The court was told the 31-year-old roofer broke into multiple cars in Oxley and Inala, stealing debit cards, money and electronics, between March 16 and June 6.

He used the stolen debit cards to rack up hundreds of dollars in purchases of food, tobacco, phone products, Video Ezy machines and a taxi fare.

An iPad was also taken from one of the cars on May 26.

On July 6, Laycock was seen by police walking around with a large knife, which he dropped down a rainwater drain upon being spotted.

When arrested, he was in possession of a sheath and pair of knuckledusters.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson said Laycock he had failed to appear on multiple occasions and admonished his excuses for not turning up to court as "rubbish".

"You're not filling me with a lot of confidence that you're taking this seriously," Magistrate Simpson said.

Addressing the court, Laycock said he had turned to drugs because of family tragedies, including a failed relationship with his ex-partner.

"I lost my pop died three years ago, he was a big role model in my life... I'm about to lose my nan," he said.

"Ever since that, I've turned to the crack and haven't turned back."

Laycock said he struggled to find work in Brisbane but wanted to be a better role model for his young children.

Magistrate Simpson sentenced Laycock to a four-month intensive corrections order and ordered restitution for the property stolen.

Originally published as Credit card fraudster 'turned to crack, hasn't turned back'