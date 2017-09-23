Credit Union director steps down amid corruption claims

Warwick Credit Union director Jim Lindsay has resigned from this role as he stands accused of official corruption from a Crime and Corruption Commission Investigation into the Ipswich City Council. Mr Lindsay has been the council's CEO since May 2014.

Warwick Credit Union director Jim Lindsay has resigned from this role as he stands accused of official corruption from a Crime and Corruption Commission Investigation into the Ipswich City Council. Mr Lindsay has been the council's CEO since May 2014. David Nielsen

A WARWICK Credit Union director accused of corruption has stepped down as a board member.

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay was arrested and charged with one count of official corruption last Thursday amid a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into the council.

Mr Lindsay, who also has ties to the former Warwick Shire Council, had served as the Credit Union's assistant general manager from June 2003 until December 2006.

He became a company director and chairman of the audit committee in December 2006.

The WCU has confirmed Mr Lindsay has resigned from the board.

WCU Chief Executive Lewis von Stieglitz last week told the Daily News that there was no indication the investigation was linked to Credit Union business.

Mr Lindsay was finance and corporate services director of the Warwick Shire Council from April 1995 until May 2003.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 11.

Former Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has faced extortion and other charges, and a misconduct charge has been brought against the council's Chief Operating Officer of works, parks and recreation Craig Maudsley as part of the CCC investigation.

The former CEO of the Southern Downs Regional Council Andrew Roach is Ipswich City Council's current Chief Financial Officer.