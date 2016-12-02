37°
Creekside Carols are all set to thrill Allora crowd

Jonno Colfs
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Chad Wilson, Sarah and Stacey Turner, Greta Barton and Jo Denny at the Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News
Chad Wilson, Sarah and Stacey Turner, Greta Barton and Jo Denny at the Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

ALLORA'S Creekside Carols are on tomorrow night, and according to the organisers, will be bigger and better than ever.

This will be the third year the event has run and it all kicks off in Dalrymple Park from 4.30pm.

Kath Turner said the event was free and encouraged everyone who was planning on coming along to bring a picnic rug, a chair and a torch.

"Come along and be entertained under the stars,” Mrs Turner said.

It's going to be a very unique event and the music all gets underway from 6.30pm.

"The whole thing is completely community based and has been organised by my daughters Sarah Turner and Stacey Turner, and also Greta Barton.”

"The girls will be singing as well as a host of local performers, including John, Ted and Justin Cowley, the O'Dea children, Robyn Draper and Don Burge, the Allora State School and St Patricks will do a combined performance and we'll also have two special guest sopranos coming, one from Toowoomba and the other from the Gold Coast.”

Headstart is the major sponsor of this year's event with other businesses GrainX, The Allora RSL Sub-Branch, United Petroleum, Allora Rotary, the Allora High Tea Committee and the Warwick Salvation Army also supporting the carols.

Mrs Turner said there would also be plenty of food to fill everyone up.

"We'll have burgers, pizzas, coffee, cake, ice-cream, so come down and have a meal before the music starts,” she said.

"Santa will arrive around 8.30pm and have presents for all the kids, which will be a lot of fun.

"It's going to be a first-class production; there's a stage coming in from Brisbane with the full lighting and sound show, it'll be great.”

Mrs Turner said the event attracted 1000 people last year and the organisers were hoping for more again this year.

"People come from all over,” she said.

"You'll be entertained by all of the great traditional carols as well as some fun stuff for the kids to get into as well.

"Bring a smiling face.”

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 4.30pm

WHERE:

Dalrymple Park, Allora

COST:

Free
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora allora's creekside carols warwick community whatson

