Crews called to highway rollover at Ballandean

Emergency Services have responded to an incident on the New England Hwy at Ballandean.

UPDATE: Monday 9.16am

TWO women have escaped without serious injury from a rollover on the New England Hwy.

The northbound land of highway, a short distance south of Mason Wines, remains closed after the 4WD, which was towing a cage trailer, rolled near Booth Ln.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two females, one in her 20s and one in her teens, were assessed at the scene.

She said it was currently unclear whether or not they were both transported to Stanthorpe Hospital, but it's understood one of them was being treated in a stable condition with minor injuries.

INITIAL REPORT: Monday 8.31am

EMERGENCY Services have been called to a vehicle rollover south of Stanthorpe.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said they were called to the incident on the New England Hwy at Ballandean about 8.15am.

He said two crews were en route.

Initial reports suggest it is a single vehicle crash possibly caused when an item has dislodged from a truck travelling on the highway.

There are also reports of multiple patients.

More details to come.