Crews called to shed blaze

CREWS are on scene following a shed blaze on Rifle Range Rd, Stanthorpe today.
Two Rural Fire crews attended the fire, along with Ambulance and Ergon Energy.
The Rural Fire Brigade received a call at 11.40am to say a shed had caught fire and was unable to be contained.
Nobody is believed to have been in the shed at the time the fire started.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said a fire investigator is being brought in to isolate the cause of the fire at the property.
As of 12.20pm the fire had been brought under control.