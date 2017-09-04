26°
Crews called to shed blaze

BLAZE: Rural Fire crews were called to the scene of a shed fire at noon on Monday, September 4.
CREWS are on scene following a shed blaze on Rifle Range Rd, Stanthorpe today.

Two Rural Fire crews attended the fire, along with Ambulance and Ergon Energy.

The Rural Fire Brigade received a call at 11.40am to say a shed had caught fire and was unable to be contained.

Nobody is believed to have been in the shed at the time the fire started.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said a fire investigator is being brought in to isolate the cause of the fire at the property.

As of 12.20pm the fire had been brought under control.

