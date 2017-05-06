Crews depart from reported fire

UPDATE, 4.30pm: A REPORTED house fire was not located by crews called to battle the blaze outside of Warwick this afternoon.

A QFES spokesman said firefighters were unable to find the site of the supposed fire and had returned to the station.

He did not indicate whether a hoax call was likely.

EARLIER, 3.30pm: FIRE crews have rushed to the scene of a reported house fire east of Warwick.

A QFES spokesman said the blaze was reported at a Clintonvale home at about 3.25 this afternoon.

He said two loud bangs were heard and large amount of black smoke was seen near the Doyles Rd address.

Freestone rural fire crews are also expected to assist.

Initial reports did not indicate if anyone was inside the home.

Updates to follow.