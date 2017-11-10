UPDATE: Two hurt in Cunningham Highway rollover

UPDATE: Two people have been transported to Inglewood Hospital in stable condition after a rollover this afternoon.

The crash occurred on the Cunningham Highway about 30kms west of Inglewood at Whetstone. at about 2.37pm.

EARLIER: A CAR and camper-trailer have rolled on the Cunningham Highway.

Emergency services are responding to the single vehicle crash and early reports indicate there is no one trapped in the vehicle.

Calls for assistance were received at about 2.37pm today and firecrews are en route to the scene, which is situated about 30kms west of Inglewood at Whetstone.

Paramedics are attending to one patient at the scene with a head laceration.