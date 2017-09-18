Crews rush to truck rollover south of Warwick

Firecrews are heading to the scene south of Warwick.

Firecrews are heading to the scene south of Warwick. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 1.11PM: After developments at the scene of the crash the male truck driver, in his 50s was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had further assessed the man after he complained of bumping his head during the crash.

He also complained of hip soreness and was transferred to hospital.

EARLIER: A man in his 50s has escaped a truck rollover south of Warwick without injury.

Paramedics arrived on scene to find the man has escaped his rolled truck and did not require transport to hospital.

Firecrews and police are also on scene, cleaning up the site.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services units are being called to a single vehicle crash south of Warwick.

The crash has been reported a truck rollover has taken place on the New England Highway 10km south of Warwick.

The occupants of the truck are out of the vehicle, but there are reports of fuel leaks.