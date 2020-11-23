Cricket young guns blast past opposition in rep trials

Pat Gordon keeps wickets as Cooper Tate-Roche goes for his shots in Warwick junior cricket. Picture: file

CRICKET: Warwick’s junior cricketers knocked their opposition for six at this weekend’s South East Country trials, with more than 10 players selected in the final squads.

The U11s and U13s Southern Downs sides went down in their matches against the Lockyer Valley, but it didn’t stop a number of Warwick players from making an impression.

Joshua Millard, Marty May, Harry Hume, and Riley Canning were named in the U13s South East Country team, with Tanner Henley also selected as a shadow player.

Lincoln Bryant, Colby Miller, and Kaleb Millard were selected for the U11s side, with Ben March, Jack Burton, and Jonte May also named as shadow players.

Warwick Cricket Association Juniors president Troy March said the number of players selected after a slow year for community sport hinted at each player’s natural talent.

“It’s been a pretty weird year and numbers haven’t been as good as I’d hoped, but it’s great that we’ve still got kids who want to play cricket, and there’s some talented kids out there,” March said.

“They didn’t have to play, but they all wanted to be there obviously, and it’s good to have that passion to play cricket, but any sport really.

“There’s always something to aspire too, and if kids just want to make the Warwick side that’s fine, but there’s always South East Country, Darling Downs, or that next goal for them to work towards.”

The South East Country team will play in a regional competition series against Toowoomba and South West Country in January next year.

Players will then have the option to trial for the Darling Downs representative side later in 2021.

