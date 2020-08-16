CRIME PRIME TIME: Warwick’s criminal habits revealed

FROM theft to drug offences, close to 80 crimes have occurred in Warwick within the past month.

New data from the Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map, dated 16 July 2020 - 15 August 2020, has revealed the hot spots for illegal activity within the Rose City.

For Warwick, the most common offences were "good order" breaches for disorderly behaviour, with 18 committed within the past month.

Drug-related crimes, theft, traffic offences, and property damage were also popular among Warwick criminals.

TOP 5 MOST COMMON WARWICK CRIMES

Good order offences: 18 offences

Drug-related offences: 14 offences

Theft (excluding unlawful entry): 13 offences

Traffic offences: 11 offences

Property damage: 5 offences

The Warwick CBD was the most common location for criminal activity, with 30 of the total 79 offences occurring within the town centre.

Fitzroy St was the most popular site with 10 crimes, followed by Victoria St, Grafton St, and Palmerin St.

Weekends remained the prime time for Warwick offending, with 38 crimes taking place from Friday night through to Monday morning.

Criminals were most likely to strike on Friday afternoons and evenings, with 11 offences occurring between 2pm and 10pm.

CRIME'S PRIME TIME

Friday 2pm - 10pm: 11 offences

Wednesday 6am - 2pm: 8 offences

Sunday 10pm - 6am: 8 offences

Tuesday 2pm - 10pm: 7 offences

Wednesday 2pm - 10pm: 5 offences

Sunday 2pm - 10pm: 5 offences

MORE STORIES:

Warwick man charged with drink driving

How Facebook uncovered one family's long-lost history

THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket