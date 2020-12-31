CRIME RAIDS: Warwick police ops of 2020

DRAMATIC RAID: Warwick police raided a property in East Street, Warwick in relation to the death of 2 year old Connor Horan. Picture: Georgie Hewson

IT WAS a big year of law and order, with Warwick police making some big arrests that shocked our community in 2020.

Here are some of the most noteworthy raids that saw residents facing serious charges before the courts.

CRIME HUGE RAID: ICE, GUNS, TASER AND BOBCAT SEIZED IN DRUG RAIDS

Ice, heroin, a taser and stolen bobcat were among items seized by police in April drug raids.

Starting in October 2019, the final raid earlier this year led to police charging 42 people across Warwick and Allora with 192 offences including drug trafficking and possession.

Police recovered MDMA, methylamphetamines, heroin and more than $10,000 worth of cash, alleged to be the proceeds of crime.

ACCUSED DRUG TRAFFICKERS RELEASED ON BAIL

Four men, aged 21—23 were granted bail following a July operation Southern Downs police claim smashed a meth trafficking ring in Goondiwindi.

Detectives from the Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe and Warwick criminal investigation branches, assisted by the Drug and Serious Crime Croup, charged 10 people with 52 offences, including trafficking dangerous drugs.

According to Goondiwindi CIB Michael Flood, warrants were executed for nine properties across the Goondiwindi region.

At the time, the arrests signal the end of Operation Romeo Instance, which had been in effect for months.

MAN CHARGED WITH SUPPLYING DRUGS AFTER HAUL SEIZED

Warwick police made dramatic arrests linked to alleged drug supply in July, with two people charged following a raid.

Clifton police were assisted by the Warwick CIB in executing a search warrant in Myrtle Ave.

Clifton police Senior Constable Tyson Morris said 465g of marijuana was uncovered and a number of other items seized by police.

A 23-year-old Warwick man was charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing marijuana and possessing drug utensil, and a 20-year-old woman was charged with offences related to marijuana and drug utensils.

FATHER ADMITS STASHING DRUGS IN FAMILY HOME

A Warwick dad who admitted to stashing a number of different drugs in his family home was raided twice in 2020.

On January 17, Warwick police raided Damian Ross Taylor’s home and found glass vials of testosterone-based steroids, along with several packs of unauthorised prescription pills.

Police later raided the 34-year-old’s residence in April, where they found more prescription medications, unfilled tablet capsules, and drug utensils.

Taylor pleaded guilty to seven counts of the unlawful possession of restricted drugs, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of supplying drugs, possessing drug utensils, and possessing an item connected to a drug offence.

He was placed on nine months’ probation and urged to rehabilitate for his family.

COVID DRUG STASH: LOCKDOWN BOREDOM GOES WRONG

When Adrian Charles Dylan Thorne was sprung with a stash of the party drug ecstasy when police officers raided his Warwick home in April, he blamed lockdown boredom.

The 26-year-old admitted to purchasing the 40 tablets worth to give him “something to do” during the isolation period earlier this year.

Thorne pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $250 and his conviction was not recorded.

COURT: WARWICK MAN WAS DRUG ‘GOPHER’ FOR WIFE OF 14 YEARS

This April raid left one Warwick man fronting court in the name of love.

The Ferny Grove Police Criminal Investigation Branch raided Christopher Wayne Sleeman’s Lyons St residence where they found 19 grams of marijuana and drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man later admitted he often acted as a “delivery man” or “gopher” for his wife of 14 years, though never used marijuana himself.

Sleeman pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and property used in connection with a drug offence.

He was fined $550 and no conviction was recorded.

FARMERS PUT ON NOTICE AFTER POLICE SEIZE RIFLES IN DRUG RAID

Police were glad when this October raid didn’t have darker repercussions.

Three unsecured rifles were recovered along with quantities of cannabis, magic mushroom spores and a dismantled hydroponic system from a property near Warwick.

They also recovered 30 rounds of .303 ammunition that the occupants were not licensed to possess.

At the time, Detective Acting Sergeant Glenn Evans was concerned the rifles could have easily fallen in the hands of violent criminals.

A 24-year-old Warwick man was charged with five offences under the drugs misuse act and the weapons act.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was also charged with seven offences under the drugs misuse act and weapons act.

ALLEGED DRUG DEALER NABBED BY WARWICK POLICE

Police took drugs off the street with this November raid.

A 26-year-old Warwick man was charged with suppling marijuana following a midday raid on his Rosenthal Heights property.

In the successful warrant, police also found a homemade taser and a pipe.

The man was charged with the supply of dangerous drugs, a weapons offence, and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on January 4.

MUM BUSTED WITH STASH OF ‘SPEED’ SYRINGES

This drug raid could have ended a lot worse for one Southern Downs mum.

Allora police officers raided Catherine Allen’s address on the outskirts of Nobby on September 23, where they found a box in her garage containing a number of needles and a plastic spoon.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 33-year-old co-operated with police, admitting the utensils were “ used to take speed”.

Allen pleaded guilty to one count each of failure to correctly dispose of a syringe and possessing drug paraphernalia.

She was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.