Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods
News

Crime scene declared after Coast property engulfed by flames

Tegan Annett
21st Dec 2020 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM
UPDATE 10am:

A quick response from firefighters prevented a Coast home from going up in flames on Monday morning.

A police investigation is under way into the cause of a fire at a Tytherleigh Ave property at Landsborough.

A crime scene has been declared and investigators are on the scene trying to piece together what caused the blaze.

Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods
Around 3am emergency services were called to the property where a small dwelling attached to a Queenslander home was on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes of arrival, before it spread to the main home.

Earlier 8.45am:

A crime scene has been declared after a fire caused significant damage to a rural Coast property early Monday morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance services were called to the Tytherleigh Ave property at Landsborough at 3am.

The property was well alight when the five fire crews arrived at 3.15am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained by 3.30am and hot spots dampened by 4.45am.

A police spokesman said a crime scene was declared and investigations would continue.

Paramedics arrived but no one required treatment.

