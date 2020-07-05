Menu
MORE MOTORISTS ON THE ROADS: Police reported 23 traffic offences last month. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

CRIME WATCH: The number one offences in Warwick

Bianca Hrovat
5th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
IT has been one month since coronavirus restrictions were lifted to allow travel across the state and gatherings of more than 20 people, and in that time the number traffic offences in Warwick have jumped significantly.

Over the last 30 days 23 traffic and related offences were recorded in Warwick, according to the Queensland Police Service.

Police have been picking up multiple motorists along Wood St, Glen Rd, Wallace St, Percy St and Palmerin St, with the records showing the most common time for traffic offences to occur was either 3pm or 5am.

The force appeared to be out and about most commonly on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when the majority of offences were reported.

The second most common offence committed were good order offences, which are offences that deal with keeping the good order of the community, most particularly in public spaces.

13 such offences were recorded over the last 30 days, with the majority occurring near the town centre, on Guy St and Grafton St.

There were also 13 thefts, including unlawful entry, and 10 drug offences recorded.

The Daily News reached out to the Warwick police for comment, but the relevant officers were unavailable.

