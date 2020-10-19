Menu
ARRESTED: One man was arrested and charged over the weekend for being a public nuisance.
Crime

CRIME WRAP: 'Idiot' charged for bad behaviour

Tessa Flemming
19th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
POOR behaviour, unlicensed drivers and more were caught by Warwick police over the weekend.

Officer-in-charge Shane Reid said a 27-year-old Warwick male was arrested and charged on Sunday for public nuisance.

The man was outside his own Wood St home about 5.25pm when police received a call.

Sergeant Reid could not confirm what sparked the arrest but said the man was acting in a ‘disorderly’ manner.

“He was being an idiot and not complying with direction,” sergeant Reid said.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 18.

Police also attended the scene of another public nuisance incident on Saturday.

About 7pm, a 22-year-old Warwick was found at a Hope St address behaving in an ‘unacceptable manner’.

According to sergeant Reid, he wasn’t believed to be violent or attached to the recent homicide investigation.

The Warwick man received an infringement notice for the crime.

ON OUR ROADS

Police were also kept busy with several incidents of dangerous driving over the weekend.

At 10.50am on Saturday, Warwick police intercepted a 25-year-old driver travelling along Percy St.

Believed to be on a provisional licence, the Warwick man recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.03.

He is set to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on November 11.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old Killarney woman was also caught on Warwick-Killarney road on Sunday.

Police stopped the woman at 11.55am where it was found she was driving unlicensed.

She will appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on November 11.

