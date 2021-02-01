CRIME WRAP: New year crime trends revealed

New year statistics reveal Warwick’s crime situation could be on the downswing, with fewer than 100 crimes committed within the first month of 2021.

According to information from the Queensland Police Service, between January 1 and January 31, 94 crimes took place within the Rose City.

Drug and traffic related crime accounted for more a third of this number with 18 and 17 offences committed respectively, followed by other theft, other property damaged and unlawful entry.

While still significant, crime appears to be on a significant decrease from December last year where Warwick criminals committed 120 offences and November 2020 where 111 offences were reported.

WARWICK’S TOP NEW YEAR CRIMES

Drug offences – 18

Traffic and related offences – 17

Other theft (excluding unlawful entry) – 17

Other property damage – 13

Unlawful entry – 8

WARWICK’S CRIME HOTPOTS

Legal Precinct – 7

Alice St – 4

Wallace St – 4

Myall Ave – 3

Myrtle Ave – 3

Albert St – 3

Condamine St – 3

WARWICK’S PRIME CRIME TIME

New year’s day proved to be a busy one for Warwick police with New Year’s Day raking in the most offences at 10.

This was followed by January 8 with seven offences, January 9 with six offences, and January 17 with six offences.

Friday 2-10pm – 13 offences

Saturday 6am-2pm -8 offences

Thursday 2-10pm – 7 offences

Friday 6am-2pm – 7 offences

Friday 10pm-6am – 7 offences