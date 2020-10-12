CRIME WRAP: Revellers hit town in bumper weekend

DRUG DRIVING: One Warwick man was caught with LSD in his car over the weekend.

WARWICK police have commended event organisers and revellers after what was one of the biggest weekends in the Rose City this year.

Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said police ran foot patrols over the duration of the Warwick Cup on Saturday but no attendees were reported to authorities.

“The Warwick Turf Club ran the Warwick Cup with what appeared to be a good crowd, and we had no reported incidents from that event,” Sgt Reid said.

“Organisers are congratulated for running what would be the first major public event since the COVID-19 lockdown involving a liquor licence and for adhering to Covid plans.”

Sgt Reid said other weekend events such as drag racing at Morgan Park and horse trials had similar reports of good behaviour.

“We saw a significant increase of people in town, and again no reported incidents from Morgan Park, or anything linked to those events,” he said.

“It was an extremely busy weekend coming out of Covid restrictions, but people appear to be doing the right thing.”

However, there were a few who weren’t on their best behaviour:

LSD POSSESSION CHARGES LAID

At 7.45pm on Saturday, a Warwick man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The 25 year-old’s car was searched on McEvoy St where Warwick police found LSD.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 11.

MOTORCYCLISTS CAUGHT DRUG DRIVING

A pair of motorcyclists were allegedly caught drug driving on the Cunningham Highway at Sladevale yesterday morning.

One 47-year-old Laidley man and a 51-year-old Blackbutt are expected to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.

Sgt Reid said it served as a reminder of the dangers of driving with drugs in your system.

“Riding motorcycles on the highways at 100km/hr towards incoming traffic whilst impaired significantly increases the risk of serious injury or death to themselves and other road users,” he said.