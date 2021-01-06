CRIME WRAP: Small town swept by petty crime wave

IN CUFFS: At least one Texas resident was arrested over alleged drug crimes. Picture: file

A RASH of crime has swept across one small Southern Downs town within the final two weeks of 2020, with several residents reprimanded for their offending.

Texas police raided a Cadell St home on December 15, where they located a small amount of marijuana and a used drug utensil.

A 33-year-old Texas woman was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, and will appear in Inglewood Magistrates Court on January 14.

Police are also calling for any information regarding a caravan fire at Silver Spur on Stanthorpe-Texas Rd on December 22.

No one was present or injured at the time of the blaze.

The small town was also targeted by anonymous vandals over the Christmas period, with the council border crossing gates at Bonshaw Weird Rd, Bonshaw on December 23.

Investigations have not yet led to a potential culprit.

Only a few days later on December 27, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Pump Station Rd in Texas.

A QPS spokesman said the three people inside escaped with minor injuries, but the driver was fined $311 for failing to have proper control of a vehicle.

Texas police officers’ final arrest of 2020 came when they intercepted a NSW woman on Greenup St, who was allegedly stowing a small amount of marijuana and drug utensil in her car.

The 18-year-old was dealt with through a drug diversion program.

